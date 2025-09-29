India–UK CETA Outreach Highlights Export Opportunities, Sectoral Gains in Delhi

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Regional Authority Delhi, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, organized a high-profile outreach programme on the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Themed “Gateway to Growth: Harnessing Opportunities under India–UK CETA”, the event served as a major platform for government officials, diplomats, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry leaders, and trade associations to deliberate on the transformative potential of the landmark trade deal for Indian exporters.

Strategic Importance of India–UK CETA

Chairing the programme, Shri Ajay Bhadoo, Director General of Foreign Trade & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, emphasized the strategic significance of the CETA. He underlined its role in expanding India’s footprint in the UK market by offering tariff concessions, easing market access provisions, and enabling Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to integrate more deeply into global value chains.

Providing a policy backdrop, Shri Saket Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, explained the context of the negotiations and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating fresh opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors.

UK Perspective on the Agreement

Representing the United Kingdom, Ms. Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner, South Asia, British High Commission in India, hailed the Agreement as a “milestone in bilateral trade ties”. She encouraged Indian exporters to align with sustainability and high-quality standards, highlighting opportunities in premium UK market segments.

Adding to the discussion, Ms. Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Minister (Economic), High Commission of India in London, shared practical insights on emerging opportunities for Indian businesses in sectors such as food, textiles, and services, urging exporters to leverage evolving consumer trends in the UK.

Sectoral Perspectives from Export Councils

The programme dedicated significant focus to sectoral perspectives, with Export Promotion Councils detailing how their industries could benefit:

Agriculture and Food Exports: Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA , highlighted the growing demand for Indian agri and processed food products in the UK. He noted that CETA opens avenues for niche categories like ethnic foods, organic produce, and ready-to-eat items , catering to diverse consumer needs.

Multi-Sectoral Opportunities: Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General, FIEO , urged exporters to broaden their outlook beyond traditional markets. He stressed the role of digital tools and e-commerce platforms in connecting Indian suppliers with UK buyers efficiently.

IT and Services Exports: Shri Veer Sagar, Chairman, ESC , explained how India’s IT, software, and knowledge-based services could gain a competitive edge under CETA. Ms. Swati Saraf, Director, SEPC , added that creative industries, education services, and professional consulting could diversify India’s services footprint in the UK.

Manufacturing and Creative Sectors: Gems & Jewellery: Shri Shaunak Parikh, Vice Chairman, GJEPC , underscored the opportunity for Indian gems and jewellery to tap into the UK’s luxury retail market . Handicrafts & Carpets: Shri Rajesh Rawat, Additional Executive Director, EPCH , pointed to the potential for Indian handicrafts and carpets in premium lifestyle markets. Engineering Goods: Shri Adhip Mitra, Executive Director, EEPC , focused on auto components and engineering exports , stressing innovation and compliance as vital. Textiles & Apparel: Dr. Saurabh Kumar, GM, AEPC , highlighted India’s strength in textiles and apparel, noting that sustainability and ethical sourcing would be critical to securing long-term gains.



Buyers’ and Industry Perspectives

Adding a market-side perspective, Ms. Anchal Kansal, General Secretary, Buying Agents Association, stressed the importance of supply chain transparency and timely delivery for sustaining long-term trust with UK buyers.

Representatives from the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and HSBC contributed by emphasizing the need for industry collaborations, resilient supply chains, and financial facilitation to boost bilateral trade.

Closing Reflections

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session with exporters, where participants sought clarifications on specific tariff benefits, certification requirements, and digital platforms for trade facilitation.

Delivering the closing remarks, Smt. Vrunda Manohar Desai, Additional DGFT, CLA New Delhi, expressed gratitude to participants and reiterated DGFT’s commitment to support Indian exporters in leveraging CETA to its fullest potential.

The session was moderated by Shri Hemant Kumar, Asst. DGFT, and marked a crucial step in strengthening India–UK trade relations while preparing Indian businesses to take advantage of this landmark agreement.

Looking Ahead

With CETA poised to reshape bilateral trade, the outreach programme highlighted how sectors from agriculture to IT services and from handicrafts to engineering stand to benefit. For Indian exporters, the challenge lies in meeting sustainability standards, enhancing supply chain transparency, and adopting innovation-driven approaches to secure a larger share of the UK market.