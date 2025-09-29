Left Menu

Blue Dart Express to Implement New Year Price Hike for Shipments

Blue Dart Express announced a price increase of 9-12% for shipments starting January 1, 2026. New customers joining between October 1 and December 31 will be exempt from this hike. The adjustments address inflation, rising airline costs, and supply chain complexities, while supporting technological advancements and greener logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:04 IST
Courier giant Blue Dart Express is set to raise shipment prices by 9-12% beginning January 1, 2026. This price adjustment is a response to inflation, surging airline costs, and global supply chain complexities, aiming to maintain the speed and reliability of its services.

The company has declared an exemption for new customers who sign up between October 1 and December 31, 2025, ensuring that the General Price Increase (GPI) will not impact them. This move is aimed at encouraging business growth and fostering long-lasting partnerships with new clientele.

According to Blue Dart's Managing Director, Balfour Manuel, this price modification will facilitate continued investment in advanced technologies and sustainable practices, strengthening the company's service delivery and ecological impact while expanding its network coverage.

