India-Bhutan Cross-Border Rail Links Set to Boost Economic Ties

In a significant development, India unveiled plans to construct two cross-border train links with Bhutan, signaling a fresh chapter in bilateral relations. The initiative, estimated to cost over Rs 4,000 crore, is poised to boost trade and economic engagement between the two nations.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri detailed the ambitious project linking Bhutanese cities Gelephu and Samtse with Kokrajhar in Assam and Banarhat in West Bengal. The first phase, involving 89 kilometers of railway line, is expected to reach completion in four years.

The strategic move comes as China seeks to expand its influence in Bhutan, highlighting the importance of India's timely engagement and investment in the Himalayan nation. The project underscores the deep-rooted cultural and developmental ties between India and Bhutan.