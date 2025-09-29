Left Menu

India Strengthens Textile Ties with Russia Amid US Tariff Hikes

Textiles Minister Pabitra Margherita will visit Moscow to boost India's trade ties with Russia following US tariff hikes on Indian goods. The visit aims to expand India's textile exports and strengthen bilateral cooperation. An Indian apparel fair will also showcase over 100 companies to bolster this initiative.

Textiles Minister Pabitra Margherita is set to visit Moscow, as announced in a recent statement, aiming to forge stronger trade links between India and Russia in the textile sector.

This initiative follows the US decision to impose 25% tariffs on Indian goods, prompting India to seek market diversification. The minister's visit, scheduled from October 1 to 3, 2025, will focus on enhancing India's presence in Russia and other CIS markets.

An 'Indian Apparel and Textile Fair' in Moscow will feature products from over 100 Indian companies, serving as a strategic platform for Indian exporters to engage directly with Russian and international buyers, thereby boosting India's textile and apparel exports amid evolving trade dynamics.

