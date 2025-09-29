India Strengthens Textile Ties with Russia Amid US Tariff Hikes

Textiles Minister Pabitra Margherita is set to visit Moscow, as announced in a recent statement, aiming to forge stronger trade links between India and Russia in the textile sector.

This initiative follows the US decision to impose 25% tariffs on Indian goods, prompting India to seek market diversification. The minister's visit, scheduled from October 1 to 3, 2025, will focus on enhancing India's presence in Russia and other CIS markets.

An 'Indian Apparel and Textile Fair' in Moscow will feature products from over 100 Indian companies, serving as a strategic platform for Indian exporters to engage directly with Russian and international buyers, thereby boosting India's textile and apparel exports amid evolving trade dynamics.

