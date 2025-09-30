South Korea's Used Car Export Boom: Navigating Tariffs and Infrastructure Challenges

In defiance of US tariffs on new cars, South Korea's used car exports have surged, positioning the nation as a key player in the global automotive market. At the heart of this growth is the burgeoning demand for older Hyundai and Kia models in regions like Russia and the Middle East.

While US tariffs present challenges, the boom in used car sales underscores potential opportunities for growth, albeit hindered by inadequate infrastructure. Experts and traders are calling for government intervention to support the thriving industry.

The urgency is echoed in poor export hub conditions, notably in Incheon, where makeshift facilities struggle to meet rising demand. As lawmakers propose initiatives for better regulation and infrastructure, South Korea presses on to maintain its competitive edge.

