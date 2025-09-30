Left Menu

Deportation Flight: U.S. Sends Iranians Back Home

The Trump administration has reportedly deported about 100 Iranian nationals from the United States to Iran. According to sources, the group was sent on a U.S.-chartered flight that departed from Louisiana, scheduled to arrive in Iran via Qatar. The report remains unverified by Reuters.

30-09-2025
The Trump administration is facing criticism after deporting approximately 100 Iranian nationals back to Iran. According to a New York Times report, a U.S.-chartered flight carried the deportees from Louisiana and was set to land in Iran after a stopover in Qatar.

U.S. and Iranian officials were involved in coordinating the deportation process, highlighting the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two countries. While the New York Times confirmed the details with multiple sources, Reuters has yet to independently verify the report.

This development underscores the complexities of U.S.-Iran relations amidst an already strained diplomatic landscape. The exact reasons for the deportations remain unclear, and their impact on diplomatic efforts continues to be assessed.

