Left Menu

RBI Poised for Status Quo: 25 bps Cut Would Be Positive Surprise, Says Expert

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain its policy rate in the upcoming meeting, a 25 basis point cut regarded as a positive surprise. Economist Sonal Badhan mentioned the unchanged GDP forecast for FY26, potential dovish commentary, and the impacts of fiscal policy on growth and lending rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:16 IST
RBI Poised for Status Quo: 25 bps Cut Would Be Positive Surprise, Says Expert
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely anticipated to keep the policy rate steady in the forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. However, a rate cut of 25 basis points could be a positive surprise, according to Sonal Badhan, an economist at Bank of Baroda. Speaking to ANI, Badhan noted that such a cut would likely leave the GDP forecast for FY26 unchanged, as the effects of monetary policy moves typically take two to three quarters to manifest fully in the real economy.

Even if the RBI opts for a modest rate cut, GDP forecasts for FY26 are unlikely to shift. Badhan highlighted that the central bank's commentary could adopt a dovish tone, suggesting a potential 50 basis points reduction in the RBI's inflation projection for FY26. Such adjustments could provide relief to bond yields, although the stance is likely to remain 'neutral.' Earlier this year, the RBI had already front-loaded a 100 bps cut, the effects of which are now see. Steady gains in lending rates and marginal recovery in credit growth are evident from recent data. Additionally, fiscal policy, including a revival in public spending and respite from GST, is bolstering domestic growth.

External and domestic factors are also expected to play a role in the RBI's approach. Badhan pointed out that ongoing trade deal negotiations between the US and India could influence the central bank's decision to maintain the status quo. Domestically, the GST cut supports consumption demand, with potential benefits for inflation, prompting the RBI to hold rates as it assesses the impact on festive demand and GDP growth. Badhan underscored that the RBI has compelling reasons to keep policy rates unchanged for now, yet a 25 bps cut remains a welcome possibility. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday at 10 AM.

TRENDING

1
Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qual...

 India
2
Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

 India
3
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

 New Zealand
4
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025