Air cargo demand rises 4.1% in August as Asia and Africa lead global growth

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released data showing that global air cargo demand grew by 4.1% in August 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year growth. The latest figures underscore the adaptability of the air freight sector as shifting trade dynamics, tariff uncertainties, and fuel price declines reshape global supply chains.

A resilient sector amid global trade shifts

According to IATA, cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), the standard measure of air freight demand, rose by 4.1% globally, with international operations up by 5.1%. Available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK)—a measure of industry capacity—expanded by 3.7% year-on-year, also led by international operations (+5.5%).

“Air cargo demand grew 4.1% in August, marking the sixth consecutive month of growth. Volumes continue to rise even as global trade patterns change. Air cargo has benefitted from a shift from sea for some high-value goods as shippers try to minimize the risk of tariff changes,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

He added that diversion of trade flows is reshaping regional growth, with stronger activity on the Europe–Asia, Within Asia, Africa–Asia, and Middle East–Asia trade lanes, while traffic involving North America has weakened.

Market conditions supporting growth

Several external factors have provided a more supportive environment for air cargo in recent months:

Global goods trade grew by 4% year-on-year in July.

Jet fuel prices in August were 6.4% lower than a year earlier, marking the 14th straight month of year-on-year declines.

Global manufacturing PMI rose to 51.75, the strongest since June 2024, signaling rising optimism. However, new export orders remain below the expansion threshold at 48.73, reflecting continued caution over tariff disputes and trade uncertainty.

Regional performance: Asia and Africa lead gains

Performance varied significantly across regions in August:

Asia-Pacific carriers : Demand grew by 9.8% , supported by strong intra-Asia and Asia–Europe flows. Capacity rose 6.9%.

African carriers : Saw the fastest growth of all regions , with demand up 11.0% . Capacity increased by 12.3%, reflecting strong Africa–Asia trade.

European carriers : Demand grew by 3.2% , with capacity up 4.2%.

Middle Eastern carriers : Demand rose 2.7% , with capacity increasing 4.3%.

Latin American carriers : Demand increased modestly by 2.1% , while capacity grew 5.0%.

North American carriers: The only region to contract, with demand down 2.1% and capacity shrinking 1.0%.

Load factors

Despite capacity increases, the global cargo load factor (CLF) improved slightly by 0.2 percentage points to 44.2%. Regional variations persisted, with Europe recording the highest CLF at 49.2%, while Latin America had the lowest at 35.1%.

Trade lane dynamics: Asia and Europe corridors thrive

Trade lane data showed diverging fortunes across corridors:

Europe–Asia : Up 13.0% , extending a streak of 30 consecutive months of growth.

Within Asia : Rose 12.4% , continuing 22 straight months of expansion.

Africa–Asia : Gained 8.4% , sustaining growth for a second consecutive month.

Middle East–Asia : Up 7.8% , marking six consecutive months of gains.

North America–Europe : Grew 7.8% , maintaining a 19-month growth streak.

Asia–North America : Declined 2.2% , recording four straight months of contraction.

Middle East–Europe : Fell 0.8% .

Within Europe: Down 0.9%, reflecting weaker intra-regional flows.

Outlook: adaptability remains key

The latest data underscores the resilience and flexibility of air cargo as global trade continues to evolve. While North America-related routes face headwinds from shifting tariffs and slowing demand, Asia and Africa are increasingly driving growth.

IATA emphasized that maintaining momentum will depend on how governments and industries navigate tariff policies, fuel market volatility, and the broader global economic environment. For now, the sector’s ability to quickly adapt to rerouted trade flows is keeping global supply chains connected.