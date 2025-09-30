Left Menu

WeWork India's IPO: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Growth

WeWork India is set to launch its IPO despite reporting a loss in Q1 2024. The company saw a 19% rise in revenue and is valued at Rs 8,685 crore. The IPO, an Offer For Sale, aims to increase visibility and liquidity. It operates in key Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:25 IST
WeWork India's IPO: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

WeWork India, the co-working space giant, is preparing to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) this week, despite reporting a Rs 14.14 crore loss for the first quarter of this fiscal year. This comes as the company experiences a 19% uptick in revenue amidst surging office space demand.

In its latest draft papers filed with SEBI, WeWork India, which was founded in 2017 and operates under the exclusive WeWork brand license, reported a significant increase in first-quarter revenue to Rs 535.31 crore, compared to Rs 448.65 crore during the same period last year.

The IPO, which is an entirely Offer For Sale (OFS) involving up to 4.63 crore equity shares, is expected to boost the company's visibility and market liquidity but won't generate new funds for WeWork India, as proceeds will benefit selling stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest since 2001 and 6th highest since 1901: IMD GVS KSS KSS

Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest ...

 India
2
EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of assembly polls.

EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of assembly polls.

 India
3
Investors on Edge as Labor Report and Potential Shutdown Shake Markets

Investors on Edge as Labor Report and Potential Shutdown Shake Markets

 Global
4
Allied Blenders and Distillers Sets Sights on Premium Single Malt Market

Allied Blenders and Distillers Sets Sights on Premium Single Malt Market

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025