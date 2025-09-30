Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Strategic Push for Future-Ready Investments

KV Raju, Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted a structured approach to attract high-value investments. The focus is on strategic outreach, investor engagement, and developing infrastructure such as ESDM Parks to establish UP as a hub for future-ready industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:09 IST
In a recent meeting, KV Raju, Economic Advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, emphasized the state's strategic approach to attract high-value investments. He advocated for a time-bound and focused method to enhance the appeal of the region to investors.

Raju's strategic discussions with Invest UP officials included refining outreach strategies and improving sectoral engagement. A key focus was positioning Uttar Pradesh as a premier destination for future-ready industries, a move that aligns with India's national initiatives like Make in India.

Among the proposed developments are Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Parks, which aim to serve as hubs for growth in electronics and advanced manufacturing. The state aims to collaborate with real estate developers to ensure premium office spaces, thereby attracting Global Capability Centres and creating high-paying jobs for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

