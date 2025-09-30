Lufthansa Prepares for Potential Pilot Strike Amid Pension Dispute

Germany's flagship airline, Lufthansa, is bracing for potential industrial action after its pilots voted in favor of a strike amidst an ongoing pension dispute. The decision by the pilots' union, Vereinigung Cockpit, signals increasing tension as the airline group aims to streamline operations.

Lufthansa's management has been firm against enhancing pension provisions, instead threatening to relocate jobs to its lower-cost subsidiaries, Discover and City Airlines. Michael Niggemann, head of human resources, emphasized the need for resolutions that align with Lufthansa Classic's economic performance and long-term viability.

This situation adds to Lufthansa's labor challenges, which have been exacerbated by its recent announcement to cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030 as part of a broader strategy to boost profitability targets. The looming strike could lead to significant disruptions and financial costs for the airline.