Railway Board's Post Surrender: A Threat to Safety and Efficiency

The Railway Board's recent move to surrender 29,243 posts despite numerous vacancies threatens to compromise safety and efficiency, according to Shiv Gopal Mishra, General Secretary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF).

AIRF, a major federation representing countless railway employees, underscores the disparity between Indian Railways' rapid modernization and the insufficient manpower needed to support these advancements. Projects such as line expansion, electrification, and station upgrades demand increased staff, yet the board persists with its post-surrender targets for 2025-26, Mishra stated in a letter to the board's chairperson and CEO.

Despite previous opposition to such measures, the board remains firm, which Mishra argues exacerbates employee stress, undermining their morale and efficiency. Citing South Central Railway, he highlighted an alarming surrender target despite 13,564 existing vacancies. Mishra calls for urgent dialogue with the Railway Board to address manpower needs, emphasizing safety and sustainability within Indian Railways.