Left Menu

Air India and Airbus Launch State-of-the-Art Pilot Training Hub

Air India and Airbus have launched a joint pilot training facility in Haryana, investing over Rs 1,000 crore. This facility will feature advanced simulators and train over 5,000 pilots in the next decade, part of India's aviation expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:01 IST
Air India and Airbus Launch State-of-the-Art Pilot Training Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India and Airbus have unveiled a cutting-edge joint pilot training facility in Haryana, marking a significant investment in the future of India's aviation industry. Situated at the Air India Aviation Training Academy, this new center aims to train over 5,000 pilots over the next decade.

The facility, spanning 12,000 square meters, is equipped with 10 full-flight simulators, including India's first A350 simulators, thanks to an investment of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the center, emphasizing its strategic importance for self-reliance in the aviation sector.

Complementing existing Airbus training infrastructure in India, the new facility highlights the strategic collaboration between Air India and Airbus, aiming to enhance pilot training and meet the growing demand for skilled aviation professionals in the region.

TRENDING

1
Gaza Ceasefire on a Knife's Edge: Trump's High-Stakes Proposal

Gaza Ceasefire on a Knife's Edge: Trump's High-Stakes Proposal

 Global
2
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces one-day state mourning on Wednesday following demise of veteran BJP leader VK Malhotra.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces one-day state mourning on Wednesday following...

 India
3
Fast-Tracking Interconnectors: Iberian Push for European Energy Unity

Fast-Tracking Interconnectors: Iberian Push for European Energy Unity

 Global
4
People surged forward, jostled amidst heavy crowd to see actor-politician Vijay's face in Karur rally, says TN govt on stampede.

People surged forward, jostled amidst heavy crowd to see actor-politician Vi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025