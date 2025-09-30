Air India and Airbus Launch State-of-the-Art Pilot Training Hub

Air India and Airbus have unveiled a cutting-edge joint pilot training facility in Haryana, marking a significant investment in the future of India's aviation industry. Situated at the Air India Aviation Training Academy, this new center aims to train over 5,000 pilots over the next decade.

The facility, spanning 12,000 square meters, is equipped with 10 full-flight simulators, including India's first A350 simulators, thanks to an investment of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the center, emphasizing its strategic importance for self-reliance in the aviation sector.

Complementing existing Airbus training infrastructure in India, the new facility highlights the strategic collaboration between Air India and Airbus, aiming to enhance pilot training and meet the growing demand for skilled aviation professionals in the region.