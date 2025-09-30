Leadership Change at Arvind Fashions: MD & CEO Resigns
Arvind Fashions Ltd announced the resignation of their MD & CEO, Shailesh Chaturvedi, effective September 30, 2025, citing personal reasons. Chaturvedi's career with Arvind began in 2006, where he led various brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. Previously, he held leadership roles at Madura Coats and UCB.
Chaturvedi joined Arvind Fashions in 2006, initially steering the company's joint venture with Tommy Hilfiger. Over the years, he also managed several prominent brands under the company's umbrella, including Calvin Klein and Arrow, bringing about significant growth.
With a career spanning nearly thirty years, Chaturvedi has previously held leadership roles in renowned companies like Madura Coats and UCB, showcasing a consistent track record of executive management in the fashion sector.
