Left Menu

Aequs Inches Towards IPO Launch with SEBI Approval

Aequs, a contract manufacturing firm known for aerospace and consumer durable goods, plans an IPO to raise Rs 720 crore to repay loans, buy new equipment, and support strategic growth. General disclosures remain confidential as Indian companies increasingly adopt flexible IPO procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:42 IST
Aequs Inches Towards IPO Launch with SEBI Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aequs, a leading contract manufacturer specializing in consumer durables and aerospace components, has taken a significant step forward by filing updated draft papers with SEBI to launch an initial public offering (IPO). The company aims to raise a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 720 crore as part of its fundraising strategy.

This IPO will not only involve new equity shares but also an offer for the sale of 3.17 crore shares by current promoters and investors, as revealed in the latest draft red herring prospectus filed on Tuesday. The proceeds from the IPO are slated to repay existing loans and finance the acquisition of new machinery and equipment, particularly for Aequs and its subsidiaries AeroStructures Manufacturing India and Aequs Consumer Products, alongside supporting future strategic initiatives and corporate needs.

Aequs, which initially submitted confidential draft papers in June, received regulatory approval in September to proceed. This method allows Aequs to keep IPO details under wraps until late stages, a growing trend among Indian firms for enhanced flexibility. With a diversified portfolio spanning aerospace, consumer electronics, and plastic products, Aequs boasts an impressive client roster including industry giants like Airbus and Boeing, operating across India, France, and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peacekeeping in Gaza: Pakistan's Strategic Role

Peacekeeping in Gaza: Pakistan's Strategic Role

 Pakistan
2
Israel Threatens Action if Gaza Plan Blocked

Israel Threatens Action if Gaza Plan Blocked

 Global
3
Strategic Calculus: India's Nuclear Preparedness and Military Nursing Celebration

Strategic Calculus: India's Nuclear Preparedness and Military Nursing Celebr...

 India
4
BHEL Secures Major Thermal Power Projects in Madhya Pradesh

BHEL Secures Major Thermal Power Projects in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025