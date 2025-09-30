TCS Announces Leadership Transition in HR

On Tuesday, Tata Consultancy Services declared the retirement of its Chief Human Resources Officer, Milind Lakkad.

The company has appointed Sudeep Kunnumal as the CHRO-designate, with his official assumption of the role planned for October 1, 2025, following Lakkad's superannuation.

Lakkad's career at TCS began as a trainee in 1987. Over the years, he ascended through the ranks to lead the manufacturing business group and later became the Executive Vice-President and CHRO in 2019. Kunnumal, on the other hand, has been a part of TCS since 2000, having led the HR function for the BFSI vertical, among other global HR leadership roles.