RITES Ltd and Etihad Rail Forge Strategic Partnership for Infrastructure Development

RITES Ltd, a leading Indian transport infrastructure consultancy firm, has entered into a strategic alliance with UAE's Etihad Rail. Announced on Tuesday, the partnership involves the National Infrastructure Construction Company, a subsidiary of Etihad Rail.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed aims to foster business collaboration in mobility and infrastructure sectors across the UAE and other regions. The partnership intends to combine RITES' consultancy and engineering expertise with the execution strengths of Etihad Rail's subsidiary, promising to create significant synergies for infrastructure development.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director of RITES Ltd., witnessed by notable dignitaries during the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi. This deal is a part of RITES' strategic initiative 'RITES Videsh' to broaden its international reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)