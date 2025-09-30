Left Menu

DCCDL Raises Rs 1,100 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures

DLF's rental subsidiary DCCDL has raised Rs 1,100 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures. The move comes as part of a private placement to eligible investors, with a coupon rate of 6.91% per annum. This transaction highlights DCCDL's ongoing growth and substantial commercial real estate portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant DLF's rental subsidiary, DCCDL, has successfully secured Rs 1,100 crore through its latest issue of non-convertible debentures. The private placement issuance reflects the company's financial strategy to boost its operations.

A regulatory filing disclosed on Tuesday revealed that DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd's securities allotment committee had sanctioned the allocation of 1,10,000 NCDs, gathering an aggregate sum of Rs 1,100 crore. This issuance comes with a 6.91% annual coupon rate, paid quarterly, and targets eligible investors.

Jointly owned by DLF and Singapore's GIC, DCCDL manages a vast operational portfolio of 44 million square feet across key cities. The company reported a 26% increase in net profit during the June quarter, underlined by an improvement in total income attributable to its expansive commercial assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

