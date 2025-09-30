DCCDL Raises Rs 1,100 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures

Real estate giant DLF's rental subsidiary, DCCDL, has successfully secured Rs 1,100 crore through its latest issue of non-convertible debentures. The private placement issuance reflects the company's financial strategy to boost its operations.

A regulatory filing disclosed on Tuesday revealed that DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd's securities allotment committee had sanctioned the allocation of 1,10,000 NCDs, gathering an aggregate sum of Rs 1,100 crore. This issuance comes with a 6.91% annual coupon rate, paid quarterly, and targets eligible investors.

Jointly owned by DLF and Singapore's GIC, DCCDL manages a vast operational portfolio of 44 million square feet across key cities. The company reported a 26% increase in net profit during the June quarter, underlined by an improvement in total income attributable to its expansive commercial assets.

