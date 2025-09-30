Karnataka Battles Flood Aftermath: Crops Devastated, Relief Efforts Intensify

In the wake of devastating rains and flooding, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced severe crop damage across the state, impacting over 10 lakh hectares. The state will offer additional compensation of Rs 8,500 per hectare on top of the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) amounts.

During a recent aerial survey of the flood-impacted Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Vijayapura districts, Siddaramaiah stated plans to petition the central government for further financial assistance for both crop losses and infrastructure damage. With the reported death toll at 52 since June 1 due to rain-related incidents, compensation has been issued to the families of the deceased.

As infrastructure surveys continue and relief centers shelter over 10,000 affected people, the Chief Minister has stressed the urgency of expediting relief efforts. State compensation aims to offset losses in nine hard-hit districts, with funds already allocated to displaced families and livestock owners.

