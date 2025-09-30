Europe's Resilience: Thriving Amidst Trade Turbulence

Europe's economy is performing better than anticipated in the face of trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The European Central Bank's chief, Christine Lagarde, attributes this resilience to deliberate decisions by the European Union not to engage in tit-for-tat trade wars.

Lagarde highlighted that the impact of the trade skirmish on the eurozone's growth and inflation has been cushioned by a stronger euro and a significant trade agreement with the US. These moves have mitigated potential economic disruptions and maintained the ECB's interest rate policy.

Despite the US tariffs, Europe has established trade agreements with South American nations and strengthened internal growth through investments in infrastructure and defense, understanding the threats posed by an assertive Russia.