Rising ATF and LPG Prices: The Impact on Airlines and Restaurants

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices rose by over 3% on Wednesday, and commercial LPG rates increased by Rs 15.50 per cylinder. This hike follows previous reductions, with oil firms adjusting prices in response to global benchmarks and geopolitical factors, affecting airlines and the hospitality sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:28 IST
In a move reflecting global fuel price benchmarks, state-owned oil companies have increased Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices by over 3%, alongside a rise in commercial LPG rates by Rs 15.50 per cylinder.

The ATF price adjustment, a 3.3% rise to Rs 93,766.02 per kilolitre in the national capital, reverses a prior 1.4% reduction. This change imposes an additional financial burden on commercial airlines, where fuel accounts for nearly 40% of operating costs.

Commercial LPG, now priced at Rs 1,595.50 in Delhi, follows a series of reductions since April due to geopolitical shifts affecting oil prices. Differences in prices across cities stem from varying local tax applications.

