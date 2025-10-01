Transforming India: Amitabh Kant's Vision for a $30 Trillion Economy

On the occasion of O.P. Jindal Global University's 16th anniversary, Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant presented a compelling vision to elevate India's economy from $4 trillion to over $30 trillion by 2047. Addressing the university's students and faculty, Kant emphasized innovation, reformed urban development, and strengthened manufacturing sectors as essential pillars for this transformation.

He highlighted the need for a dynamic, forward-thinking bureaucracy and political ecosystem to support sustained economic growth. Kant called for free enterprise, positing that it is crucial for maintaining high growth rates over the next three decades. He also pointed out that higher education plays a pivotal role in this journey, lauding universities like JGU as "bedrock of innovation," drawing parallels to the transformative power of American universities.

Addressing global dynamics, Kant discussed the importance of maintaining economic autonomy amidst international pressures, particularly energy security. His visit culminated in the release of two reports, along with a new anthem celebrating JGU's commitment to education and youth.