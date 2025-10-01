Supreme Court to Revisit Vodafone Idea's AGR Dues Case Amidst Government Stake

The Supreme Court is set to deliberate on a petition filed by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), challenging new demands for Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues amounting to Rs 5,606 crore for the financial year 2016-17. The hearing, originally scheduled for September 26, was postponed at the behest of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Center.

As a part-owner, holding nearly 50% equity in VIL, the government anticipates a resolution essential for the operator's longevity. VIL has called for a comprehensive reassessment of AGR dues up to FY 2016-17 under the revised Deduction Verification Guidelines of 2020.

Previously, the apex court had maintained a firm stance on AGR calculations, dismissing revision pleas from telecom firms including VIL. It tabled a 10-year timeline extending to March 31, 2031, for dues clearance. AGR dictates the telecom revenue metric for levying government licensing fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)