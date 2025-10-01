Rajesh Agrawal Takes Helm Amidst Global Trade Challenges

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Agrawal has officially taken charge as the Secretary of the Department of Commerce, succeeding Sunil Barthwal, who retired on September 30. Known for his extensive three-decade experience in governance and policy-making across multiple sectors, Agrawal is expected to bring significant expertise to his new role.

Agrawal's prior role involved steering India's trade negotiations with various nations, including key free trade agreements and bilateral deals. Notably, he led the discussions for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and other major economic forums with Australia and ASEAN countries.

Agrawal assumes the position amid considerable global trade disruptions, particularly the hefty 50 percent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian exports. This move has particularly impacted labour-intensive sectors like shrimp, gems, and textiles. In response, the RBI recently announced measures to aid exporters amidst these challenges.