Indo UK Leadership Conclave 2025: Celebrating Cross-National Excellence

In a remarkable celebration of cross-national achievements, the Indo UK Leadership Conclave 2025 took place on October 1 in London, hosted by Asia Today Media. The event recognized individuals for their significant contributions across various fields, simultaneously underscoring the robust relationship between India and the United Kingdom.

Addressing the audience, Lord Brennan KC, a member of the UK's House of Lords, expressed his honor in participating in the conclave, welcoming the Indian delegation with warmth. He highlighted the longstanding friendship between India and the UK, emphasizing the potential for this partnership to evolve and deepen in the coming years, spanning diplomatic, economic, and cultural sectors.

The conclave served as an essential platform for bilateral dialogue and innovation, where distinguished achievers were honored. Among the awardees were Dr. Bhangari Swamy, Dr. Upender Shava, and Vstaar Wellness Pvt. Ltd., all celebrated for their pioneering work. The event aimed to set a benchmark for excellence within the global Indo Arab community.

