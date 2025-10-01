Left Menu

Strong Demand Drives Advance Agrolife Ltd's IPO Success

Advance Agrolife Ltd's IPO was oversubscribed 1.87 times by the second day of sale, with strong demand from institutional buyers. The Jaipur-based agrochemical company plans to use the funds for working capital and corporate purposes. The IPO is completely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 193 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:49 IST
Strong Demand Drives Advance Agrolife Ltd's IPO Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Advance Agrolife Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) demonstrated significant investor interest, being oversubscribed by 1.87 times as of the second day of its launch on Wednesday. Per stock exchange data, the company received bids for 2,52,90,300 shares against 1,35,09,004 shares available.

The IPO garnered impressive engagement from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who contributed to a 3.50 times subscription. Additionally, both non-institutional and retail investor categories saw 1.22 times subscription each. The price range for shares was set at Rs 95-100, aiming to raise Rs 193 crore.

Based in Jaipur, Advance Agrolife Ltd focuses on manufacturing various agrochemicals, from insecticides to biofertilisers. The raised Rs 193 crore from the fresh issue will fund Rs 135 crore for working capital needs, with the balance directed towards general corporate purposes. The share offering will close on October 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

 India
2
Cinema Wars: CCI Probes PVR INOX's Dominant Play in Digital Fees

Cinema Wars: CCI Probes PVR INOX's Dominant Play in Digital Fees

 India
3
UNICEF India's Groundbreaking Child Protection Innovation Fund Unveiled

UNICEF India's Groundbreaking Child Protection Innovation Fund Unveiled

 India
4
High Court Demands Shelter for Displaced Andrews Ganj Residents

High Court Demands Shelter for Displaced Andrews Ganj Residents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025