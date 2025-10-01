TVS Motor Company Sees Impressive 12% Sales Surge in September
TVS Motor Company reported a 12% increase in total sales for September, reaching 541,064 units compared to last year's 482,495. Two-wheeler sales rose 11% to 523,923 units, while domestic sales grew 12% to 413,279 units. Exports also saw a 10% lift to 122,108 units.
TVS Motor Company announced a notable performance for September, with total sales experiencing a significant 12% jump from the previous year, achieving 541,064 units.
The company's two-wheeler segment registered a robust 11% growth, reaching 523,923 units, signaling strong market demand.
Domestic sales showed a healthy increase of 12%, while export markets recorded a 10% rise, indicating TVS's expanding global presence.
