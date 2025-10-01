Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Sees Impressive 12% Sales Surge in September

TVS Motor Company reported a 12% increase in total sales for September, reaching 541,064 units compared to last year's 482,495. Two-wheeler sales rose 11% to 523,923 units, while domestic sales grew 12% to 413,279 units. Exports also saw a 10% lift to 122,108 units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:17 IST
TVS Motor Company Sees Impressive 12% Sales Surge in September
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company announced a notable performance for September, with total sales experiencing a significant 12% jump from the previous year, achieving 541,064 units.

The company's two-wheeler segment registered a robust 11% growth, reaching 523,923 units, signaling strong market demand.

Domestic sales showed a healthy increase of 12%, while export markets recorded a 10% rise, indicating TVS's expanding global presence.

TRENDING

1
EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

 India
2
Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Cleanliness Drive

Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Clean...

 India
3
India Shines with Record Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships

India Shines with Record Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships

 India
4
Netherlands Urges EU to Sanction Houthis as Terrorists

Netherlands Urges EU to Sanction Houthis as Terrorists

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025