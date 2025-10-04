Left Menu

Gadkari seeks modernisation in air traffic control, aviation sector

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 3-day annual event on civil aviation organised by the Air Traffic Controllers Guild of India here. The role of Air traffic Controllers is very important for the dream Viksit Bharat developed India, he said, adding that their job involves a lot of risk and their work makes the aviation sector safe.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-10-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called for upgradation of technology and rules as per global standards in the aviation sector including the field of Air Traffic Control. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 3-day annual event on civil aviation organised by the Air Traffic Controllers Guild of India here. The aviation sector has a huge potential as the number of airports in the country has increased from 75 to 150, Gadkari said, adding that the sector has witnessed a 22 per cent growth in recent years.

Nagpur lies at the centre of the country, and can possibly become the control centre of the entire air traffic control in India, he remarked.

There is a need to scrap old and outdated rules and bring new rules as per global standards while not compromising on safety, the minister said, adding that new rules will usher in reforms in the sector. The role of Air traffic Controllers is very important for the dream `Viksit Bharat' (developed India), he said, adding that their job involves a lot of risk and their work makes the aviation sector safe.

