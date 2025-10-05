Balloon Intrusions Disrupt Vilnius Air Traffic
Vilnius Airport suspended operations due to potential airspace violations by balloons. Flights were diverted to neighboring Latvia and Poland, while some were cancelled. This chaos echoes previous disruptions in European aviation caused by drones. Lithuania has a no-fly zone along its Belarus border, enhancing its air defense measures.
Vilnius Airport suspended air traffic after reports indicated that balloons might be encroaching on its airspace, leading to flight diversions to Latvia and Poland, the airport operator announced on Saturday.
The European aviation sector has been repeatedly disrupted in recent weeks by similar incidents involving drones and airspace violations, affecting airports in cities like Copenhagen and Munich. According to a statement on Vilnius Airport's Facebook page, the incident led to significant flight interruptions.
The airport closure is anticipated to last until Sunday morning, as the authorities advise travelers to stay informed through their website and airline updates. NATO member Lithuania has been vigilant about such incursions, having declared a no-fly zone near its border with Belarus, amid ongoing tensions involving Russia-aligned Belarus and its support for Ukraine.
