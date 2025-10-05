Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Vilnius Airport, the largest in Lithuania, reopened to air traffic early Sunday following a closure caused by balloon sightings. The airspace disruption led to numerous flights being diverted or canceled, reflecting ongoing challenges in European aviation due to air incursions.

The decision to close the airport, announced late Saturday, was triggered by reports of 13 balloons possibly heading towards the airport, as confirmed by the National Crisis Management. Subsequently, flights were redirected to nearby Latvia and Poland, with several departures canceled and one flight to Copenhagen returning to Denmark.

Lithuania has been proactive in addressing aerial threats, having declared a no-fly zone along its border with Belarus to mitigate drone-related risks. This forms part of Lithuania's broader strategy to ensure national security in light of its geographical proximity to Belarus and Russia's influence in the region.