Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare
Vilnius Airport in Lithuania resumed operations after a temporary shutdown, prompted by reports of balloons flying into its airspace. The closure led to flight diversions to Latvia and Poland. This incident follows previous disruptions in European aviation due to drone sightings and air incursions.
Vilnius Airport, the largest in Lithuania, reopened to air traffic early Sunday following a closure caused by balloon sightings. The airspace disruption led to numerous flights being diverted or canceled, reflecting ongoing challenges in European aviation due to air incursions.
The decision to close the airport, announced late Saturday, was triggered by reports of 13 balloons possibly heading towards the airport, as confirmed by the National Crisis Management. Subsequently, flights were redirected to nearby Latvia and Poland, with several departures canceled and one flight to Copenhagen returning to Denmark.
Lithuania has been proactive in addressing aerial threats, having declared a no-fly zone along its border with Belarus to mitigate drone-related risks. This forms part of Lithuania's broader strategy to ensure national security in light of its geographical proximity to Belarus and Russia's influence in the region.
ALSO READ
Balloon Intrusions Disrupt Vilnius Air Traffic
Lithuania Halts Vilnius Air Traffic Amid Balloon Intrusion Fears
Gadkari seeks modernisation in air traffic control, aviation sector
Drone Incursions Rattle European Aviation Amid Security Concerns
Drone Disruptions Strike Munich: Air Traffic Chaos and European Tensions