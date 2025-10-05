Negotiating Red Lines: India's Trade Talks with the US

In light of ongoing trade tensions, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday emphasized the necessity of a trade deal with the United States that safeguards India's 'red lines.'

The strain, primarily due to Washington's tariff policies, has been a stumbling block in formalizing a trade agreement between the two nations, as Jaishankar highlighted during the Kautilya Economic Enclave.

The minister mentioned that while discussions are ongoing, the situation underscores the importance of reaching an understanding that respects India's core concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)