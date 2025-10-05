Left Menu

Negotiating Red Lines: India's Trade Talks with the US

India and the US are in negotiation to reach a trade deal that respects New Delhi's red lines. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for an agreement amid tensions caused by US tariffs on Indian goods. Talks aim to find a common 'landing ground'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:46 IST
  • India

In light of ongoing trade tensions, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday emphasized the necessity of a trade deal with the United States that safeguards India's 'red lines.'

The strain, primarily due to Washington's tariff policies, has been a stumbling block in formalizing a trade agreement between the two nations, as Jaishankar highlighted during the Kautilya Economic Enclave.

The minister mentioned that while discussions are ongoing, the situation underscores the importance of reaching an understanding that respects India's core concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

