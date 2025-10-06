Drone Intrusions: Is Russia Behind the Infiltration?

The German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has raised the alarm over the surge of drone sightings in German airspace, suggesting potential Russian involvement. The airborne nuisances disrupted aviation schedules at Munich Airport, affecting numerous flights and delaying over 10,000 passengers.

Chancellor Merz expressed concern regarding the increased frequency of these incursions, remarking that they surpass instances even from the Cold War period. He emphasized that, despite their proliferation, none of the drones intercepted have been equipped with weaponry.

Highlighting a significant security concern, Mr. Merz stated, "Our assumption is that Russia is behind most of these drone flights." The reconnaissance nature of these flights is currently under scrutiny as authorities continue their investigation.

