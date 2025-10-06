Drone Intrusions: Is Russia Behind the Infiltration?
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested that Russia might be responsible for drone incursions over Germany. The events affected many flights and stranded thousands at Munich Airport. Merz noted the frequency of these unarmed reconnaissance flights is unprecedented, even compared to Cold War levels.
- Country:
- Germany
The German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has raised the alarm over the surge of drone sightings in German airspace, suggesting potential Russian involvement. The airborne nuisances disrupted aviation schedules at Munich Airport, affecting numerous flights and delaying over 10,000 passengers.
Chancellor Merz expressed concern regarding the increased frequency of these incursions, remarking that they surpass instances even from the Cold War period. He emphasized that, despite their proliferation, none of the drones intercepted have been equipped with weaponry.
Highlighting a significant security concern, Mr. Merz stated, "Our assumption is that Russia is behind most of these drone flights." The reconnaissance nature of these flights is currently under scrutiny as authorities continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drones
- Russia
- Germany
- Friedrich Merz
- aviation
- Munich Airport
- security
- Cold War
- reconnaissance
- flights
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Expands Police Jurisdiction to Boost Rural Security
Aviation Authority Investigates Mysterious Ram Air Turbine Deployment on Air India Flight
Global Tensions Rise Amidst Diplomatic and Security Challenges
Mission Shakti 5.0: Empowering Women with Safety and Security
Security Forces Crack Down on Insurgent Activities in Manipur