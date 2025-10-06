SA Firms Eye Global Growth at Anuga 2025, World’s Biggest Food Trade Fair

A group of South African food and beverage companies is showcasing the country’s innovation, quality, and export potential at the Anuga Food and Beverage Trade Fair 2025, held in Cologne, Germany, from 4 to 8 October 2025. Participants are confident that their presence at the world’s leading food industry event will open new doors for international trade partnerships and export expansion into Europe and beyond.

Their participation, coordinated by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), forms part of the government’s market diversification strategy — a key pillar of South Africa’s export-led industrialisation drive. The initiative aims to connect local producers with global markets, stimulate foreign investment, and promote South African brands as competitive players on the international stage.

Showcasing South Africa’s Food Innovation

Anuga, regarded as the world’s largest and most influential food and beverage trade fair, offers exhibitors an unparalleled platform to present their products to global buyers, importers, and distributors.

The 2025 edition has attracted thousands of exhibitors and over 140,000 trade visitors from across the world, all converging to explore innovations in food technology, sustainability, packaging, and nutrition.

For South African businesses, the fair represents more than just a marketing opportunity — it is a strategic entry point into the European market, where demand for natural, organic, and ethically sourced products continues to grow.

Local Entrepreneurs Aim for International Breakthroughs

Among this year’s participants is Zazi Productions, a Johannesburg-based company specializing in 100% natural ready-to-drink juices and dried fruits. Managing Director Thobeka Ndabula expressed optimism about securing new business partnerships during the event.

“We are confident that we will return home with several trade leads and at least one or two concrete trade deals that will help us break into the export market,” said Ndabula. “We’ve expanded our business and installed modern production facilities, ensuring we are ready to meet export standards.”

For Ndabula, Anuga is not only a chance to increase revenue but also a platform to showcase South African excellence in food processing, packaging, and sustainability — all of which appeal to global buyers seeking diverse, high-quality products.

Honeybush Tea Maker Targets European Market Expansion

Also flying the South African flag high is Kaukou, a Western Cape–based producer of honeybush tea, led by Managing Director Theo Adams. The company already exports small quantities to Europe, but Adams sees Anuga 2025 as an opportunity to scale up exports and secure long-term supply contracts with international clients.

“We’re looking forward to increasing our export sales by finding new buyers for our products,” Adams said. “Europe is a growing market for health-conscious consumers, and honeybush tea — with its natural antioxidants and unique South African origin — fits perfectly into that niche.”

Adams added that participating at Anuga gives the company exposure to importers who value sustainable sourcing, a major selling point for South African agri-products grown under environmentally responsible conditions.

Innovative Coffee Product Draws Global Attention

From the Free State, Buttercup Farmhouse, led by Chief Executive Officer Chantelle De Bruyn-Motshabi, is creating buzz with its unique coffee made from vegetables — an innovative concept that has caught the attention of global buyers interested in alternative and plant-based beverages.

“We are delighted for the opportunity presented to us by the dtic to showcase our niche coffee product,” De Bruyn-Motshabi said. “Anuga offers us a gateway to the international retail sector, where we can form lasting relationships with importers and distributors.”

Her company’s participation highlights South Africa’s capacity for product innovation and its growing role in the global trend toward healthy and sustainable food alternatives.

Government Support Driving Export Growth

The dtic’s support for these exhibitors underscores South Africa’s long-term goal of diversifying export markets and reducing reliance on traditional trading partners. Through participation in major global trade fairs, the department aims to strengthen the presence of South African goods in regions such as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The initiative also aligns with South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), which places strong emphasis on export development, industrial growth, and small business empowerment.

“Events like Anuga provide vital exposure for South African enterprises,” said a dtic spokesperson. “They allow our manufacturers to build relationships with global buyers, expand their reach, and contribute to the country’s trade balance through exports.”

Anuga: A Global Platform for Growth

Anuga’s importance cannot be overstated. In its previous edition in 2023, the event hosted more than 7,900 exhibitors from 118 countries and welcomed over 140,000 visitors from 200 nations. The 2025 event continues this legacy by highlighting themes of innovation, sustainability, and global food security.

For South Africa, this participation is part of a broader strategy to position the country as a top-tier supplier of premium food and beverage products. With global consumers increasingly prioritizing health, authenticity, and sustainability, South African producers are well-poised to meet those demands.

A Bright Future for South African Exports

As Anuga 2025 unfolds, optimism runs high among South African exhibitors. With innovative products, growing production capabilities, and strong government backing, local companies are poised to secure new trade deals, forge global partnerships, and enhance the country’s reputation as a competitive force in the international food and beverage industry.

For entrepreneurs like Ndabula, Adams, and De Bruyn-Motshabi, the event represents not just a business opportunity but also a chance to showcase South Africa’s creativity, resilience, and export potential on one of the world’s biggest stages.