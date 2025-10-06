Air India Express to Restore Key Kerala Routes After Shashi Tharoor's Concerns

In response to Shashi Tharoor's recent concerns about Air India Express reducing flights in Kerala, the airline has pledged to restore key routes and enhance services.

Tharoor, a prominent Member of Parliament, met with senior airline officials, highlighting Kerala's significance and the necessity for improved connectivity.

The airline, owned by Tata Group, confirmed its commitment to promoting tourism and expanding connections in Kerala, addressing Tharoor's earlier criticisms of neglecting the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)