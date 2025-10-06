Left Menu

Air India Express to Restore Key Kerala Routes After Shashi Tharoor's Concerns

Following concerns raised by Shashi Tharoor, Air India Express has assured key route restorations and service improvements connecting Kerala. In meetings with Air India Express officials, Tharoor emphasized the need for dedicated service to Kerala and cautioned against sidelining the region's needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:23 IST
Air India Express to Restore Key Kerala Routes After Shashi Tharoor's Concerns
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

In response to Shashi Tharoor's recent concerns about Air India Express reducing flights in Kerala, the airline has pledged to restore key routes and enhance services.

Tharoor, a prominent Member of Parliament, met with senior airline officials, highlighting Kerala's significance and the necessity for improved connectivity.

The airline, owned by Tata Group, confirmed its commitment to promoting tourism and expanding connections in Kerala, addressing Tharoor's earlier criticisms of neglecting the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025