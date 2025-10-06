Mizoram CM Prioritizes Capital Investment Projects

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called for prioritizing the swift completion of projects under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) program. Emphasizing efficiency, he stated these projects need adept execution and monitoring by respective departments to ensure timeliness.

During a recently convened meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed ongoing projects facilitated by diverse departments under the SASCI initiative. He pointed out that any departmental negligence causing delays could potentially impact other interconnected projects across the state.

He urged department officials to work collaboratively to expedite completion and avoid unnecessary delays. The state finance department secretary, Ramchhuana, provided an insightful PowerPoint presentation detailing the SASCI projects executed from 2020 to 2025.

