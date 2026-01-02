Cabinet Secretary Highlights PRAGATI’s Role in Fast-Tracking Governance & Projects

The Cabinet Secretary, along with senior departmental Secretaries, briefed the media today on the outcomes of the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) mechanism chaired by the Prime Minister. The briefing underscored PRAGATI’s central role in accelerating project execution and ensuring seamless governance across ministries and states.

A Structured, Multi-Tier Escalation Mechanism

The Cabinet Secretary highlighted that PRAGATI operates through a well-defined Project and Issue Escalation Mechanism that ensures systematic monitoring and timely resolution of challenges in projects of national importance.

The mechanism follows a tiered escalation system:

Ministry-Level Resolution:Issues are first addressed at the concerned ministry or department level through routine monitoring. Inter-Ministerial Escalation:More complex, cross-cutting issues are escalated through formal institutional mechanisms, fostering coordination among ministries, central agencies and state governments. Prime Minister-Level Review:Critical issues requiring strategic direction culminate in PRAGATI meetings chaired by the Prime Minister, where timelines, bottlenecks and corrective actions are reviewed at the highest level.

This escalation model ensures coordinated decision-making, quicker approvals, and effective removal of administrative bottlenecks.

Driving Accountability & Timely Implementation

The Cabinet Secretary reiterated that PRAGATI continues to serve as a high-impact platform that:

Enhances accountability across departments

Enables real-time monitoring of key infrastructure and social-sector projects

Ensures inter-ministerial convergence

Speeds up decisions where inter-agency coordination is required

Strengthens centre-state cooperation

Through regular reviews and close oversight, PRAGATI has helped fast-track long-pending projects and ensure measurable progress on national priorities.

Access to Presentation and Independent Study

Two key documents related to today’s briefing are available for deeper insights:

PRAGATI Press Conference Presentation (PDF):https://pmiic-local-files.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/1767360837863-Press_Conference_02.01.2026__v5_PDF.pdf

Oxford Saïd Business School Study on PRAGATI:https://ora.ox.ac.uk/objects/uuid:34268453-91fb-4dd3-b052-90fbb52fe247/files/s1j92g9820

The independent Oxford study analyses PRAGATI’s governance architecture, implementation efficiency and its role as a global example of digital-enabled public administration.

Strengthening India’s Governance Architecture

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised that PRAGATI has emerged as a powerful governance innovation, combining technology, collaboration and top-level oversight to accelerate India’s developmental agenda. By enhancing timeliness, transparency and cross-ministerial problem-solving, the mechanism continues to reinforce the government's commitment to effective governance and impactful delivery.