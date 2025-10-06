Qatar Resumes Daytime Maritime Activity Amidst GPS Fault

Qatar's transport ministry has lifted the suspension of maritime activities that was imposed due to a GPS malfunction. The ministry had initially ordered all maritime vessel owners to halt navigation after the technical issue arose on Saturday.

In a recent statement, the ministry clarified that while daytime activities may now continue, night-time navigation is still restricted. This ongoing suspension applies to tourist and fishing vessels, prioritizing safety during hours of low visibility.

The ministry assures that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will update guidelines as conditions change.

(With inputs from agencies.)