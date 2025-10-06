Qatar Resumes Daytime Maritime Activity Amidst GPS Fault
Qatar's transport ministry has resumed maritime activities during the daytime after a temporary suspension prompted by a GPS fault. Night-time navigation for tourism and fishing remains on hold. The suspension was initially ordered for all maritime vessels to ensure safety due to the navigational issue.
Qatar's transport ministry has lifted the suspension of maritime activities that was imposed due to a GPS malfunction. The ministry had initially ordered all maritime vessel owners to halt navigation after the technical issue arose on Saturday.
In a recent statement, the ministry clarified that while daytime activities may now continue, night-time navigation is still restricted. This ongoing suspension applies to tourist and fishing vessels, prioritizing safety during hours of low visibility.
The ministry assures that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will update guidelines as conditions change.
