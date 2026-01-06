Left Menu

Pollution Clash Sparks Suspension Drama in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta referred Leader of Opposition Atishi to the Privileges Committee for allegedly misleading the House over AAP MLAs' suspension. The issue arose from a protest against air pollution during the Winter Session. Gupta clarified that suspensions were due to disruptions, not mask-wearing.

The Delhi Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday when Speaker Vijender Gupta accused Leader of Opposition Atishi of misleading the House about the suspension of AAP MLAs.

The controversy erupted when four AAP MLAs were removed for the Winter Session after disrupting the Lieutenant Governor's address, demanding clarity on air pollution—a growing concern in the capital.

Atishi accused the BJP government of stifling discussions on pollution, while Gupta clarified that the suspensions were unrelated to the protest's mask-wearing element, countering Atishi's claims with a referral to the Privileges Committee.

