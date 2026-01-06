Pollution Clash Sparks Suspension Drama in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday when Speaker Vijender Gupta accused Leader of Opposition Atishi of misleading the House about the suspension of AAP MLAs.

The controversy erupted when four AAP MLAs were removed for the Winter Session after disrupting the Lieutenant Governor's address, demanding clarity on air pollution—a growing concern in the capital.

Atishi accused the BJP government of stifling discussions on pollution, while Gupta clarified that the suspensions were unrelated to the protest's mask-wearing element, countering Atishi's claims with a referral to the Privileges Committee.

