Pollution Clash Sparks Suspension Drama in Delhi Assembly
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta referred Leader of Opposition Atishi to the Privileges Committee for allegedly misleading the House over AAP MLAs' suspension. The issue arose from a protest against air pollution during the Winter Session. Gupta clarified that suspensions were due to disruptions, not mask-wearing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly witnessed a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday when Speaker Vijender Gupta accused Leader of Opposition Atishi of misleading the House about the suspension of AAP MLAs.
The controversy erupted when four AAP MLAs were removed for the Winter Session after disrupting the Lieutenant Governor's address, demanding clarity on air pollution—a growing concern in the capital.
Atishi accused the BJP government of stifling discussions on pollution, while Gupta clarified that the suspensions were unrelated to the protest's mask-wearing element, countering Atishi's claims with a referral to the Privileges Committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JNU says students involved in sloganeering will face disciplinary measures, immediate suspension.
Shockwaves in Indian Sports: Cricketer Rajan Kumar Faces Doping Suspension
Delhi Pollution Politics: Sirsa Slams AAP MLAs Over Mask Protest
Suspended Silence: AAP MLAs Penalized Amid Pollution Protests
AAP MLAs Protest Over Alarming Air Pollution Levels in Delhi