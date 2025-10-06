Air Travel Takes a Hit Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a slight uptick in sick calls from air traffic controllers since the government shutdown began, affecting staffing by up to 50% in certain areas.

A press conference at Newark Liberty International Airport highlighted the effects of the shutdown, as controllers, although required to work, remain unpaid, potentially impacting flight schedules.

Despite Vice President JD Vance's warnings, no flights are believed to be delayed yet. Historical data from 2019 showcases how such shutdowns extended checkpoint wait times and slowed air traffic significantly in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)