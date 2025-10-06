Air Travel Takes a Hit Amid Government Shutdown
Due to the ongoing government shutdown, a slight increase in sick calls from air traffic controllers has been reported, causing staffing reductions. With no pay during this period, controllers might miss their first paycheck on October 14, potentially leading to flight delays. In 2019, similar circumstances led to significant operational slowdowns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:18 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a slight uptick in sick calls from air traffic controllers since the government shutdown began, affecting staffing by up to 50% in certain areas.
A press conference at Newark Liberty International Airport highlighted the effects of the shutdown, as controllers, although required to work, remain unpaid, potentially impacting flight schedules.
Despite Vice President JD Vance's warnings, no flights are believed to be delayed yet. Historical data from 2019 showcases how such shutdowns extended checkpoint wait times and slowed air traffic significantly in New York.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana CM takes part in International Gita Mahotsav in Japan
Deepotsav 2025: A Shining Festival of Culture and Community at BPTP Astaire Gardens
Illuminating Ayodhya: The Grand Deepotsav 2025 Preparations Underway
Himachal CM launches Doodh Protsahan Yojana; announces new dairy, transport subsidies
AAP's Sanjay Singh Criticizes Bachat Utsav as Economic Diversion Tactic