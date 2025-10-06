Left Menu

Air Travel Takes a Hit Amid Government Shutdown

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, a slight increase in sick calls from air traffic controllers has been reported, causing staffing reductions. With no pay during this period, controllers might miss their first paycheck on October 14, potentially leading to flight delays. In 2019, similar circumstances led to significant operational slowdowns.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a slight uptick in sick calls from air traffic controllers since the government shutdown began, affecting staffing by up to 50% in certain areas.

A press conference at Newark Liberty International Airport highlighted the effects of the shutdown, as controllers, although required to work, remain unpaid, potentially impacting flight schedules.

Despite Vice President JD Vance's warnings, no flights are believed to be delayed yet. Historical data from 2019 showcases how such shutdowns extended checkpoint wait times and slowed air traffic significantly in New York.

