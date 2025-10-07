FMCG Giants Grapple with GST Disruption: A Shift in Consumer Trends
Leading FMCG companies, including HUL, Dabur, and Marico, faced trade disruptions in September due to new GST slabs impacting revenue and profitability. While stable demand trends were noted in July and August, consumer purchase deferments were observed post-GST 2.0 reforms, affecting orders and sales. Companies foresee growth recovery in the fiscal year's second half.
- Country:
- India
Leading FMCG companies like HUL, Dabur, and Marico reported disruptions in trade during September, attributing it to the implementation of new GST slabs. This change has affected their revenue and profitability in the second quarter.
Although these companies maintained stable demand in July and August, they faced the transitory impact of trade disruptions in September due to the Next-Generation (GST 2.0) reforms announced on September 4. The reduced duties on daily essentials prompted consumers to delay purchases.
FMCG companies, however, remain optimistic about growth in the latter half of the fiscal year, expecting price stabilization and demand stimulation from duty reductions. The sentiment is also anticipated to improve with factors like easing inflation, favorable monsoons, and policy incentives boosting consumer confidence.
- READ MORE ON:
- FMCG
- GST
- trade disruption
- revenue
- profitability
- HUL
- Dabur
- Marico
- consumer trends
- market growth
ALSO READ
Verizon's Executive Shakeup: Schulman Takes the Helm
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice
Rahul Gandhi's Latin American Journey: Bridging Cultures and Democracy
Rahul Gandhi has turned into 'leader opposing Bharat': Anurag Thakur
Rahul Gandhi has become flag-bearer of anti-India forces: BJP