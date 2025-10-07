Delhi Deluge Disrupts Air Travel: Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Downpour
Heavy rain in Delhi caused the diversion of 15 flights on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department issued alerts, predicting moderate rain with thunderstorms. Flights were redirected to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, and travelers were advised of potential delays due to severe weather conditions affecting traffic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Severe rainstorms paralyzed air travel in Delhi on Tuesday, forcing the diversion of 15 flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
An official reported that eight flights were rerouted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow, and two to Chandigarh due to the adverse weather conditions.
Airlines like IndiGo and Air India cautioned passengers of potential delays, as rain disrupted flight schedules and traffic in the capital city. Authorities continue to monitor the developing situation closely.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- flights
- diverted
- heavy rain
- IMD alerts
- Jaipur
- Lucknow
- Chandigarh
- air travel
- thunderstorms
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Game: Youth's Gaming Addiction Leads to Mother's Murder in Lucknow
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Hospital Fire Claims Six Lives in Jaipur
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Fire at Jaipur's SMS Hospital ICU Claims Six Lives
Jaipur ICU Fire: Swift Action Amid Tragic Incident
Tragedy in Jaipur: ICU Fire Claims Lives, Sparks Investigation