Delhi Deluge Disrupts Air Travel: Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Downpour

Severe rainstorms paralyzed air travel in Delhi on Tuesday, forcing the diversion of 15 flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

An official reported that eight flights were rerouted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow, and two to Chandigarh due to the adverse weather conditions.

Airlines like IndiGo and Air India cautioned passengers of potential delays, as rain disrupted flight schedules and traffic in the capital city. Authorities continue to monitor the developing situation closely.