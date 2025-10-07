Left Menu

Delhi Deluge Disrupts Air Travel: Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Downpour

Heavy rain in Delhi caused the diversion of 15 flights on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department issued alerts, predicting moderate rain with thunderstorms. Flights were redirected to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, and travelers were advised of potential delays due to severe weather conditions affecting traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Severe rainstorms paralyzed air travel in Delhi on Tuesday, forcing the diversion of 15 flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

An official reported that eight flights were rerouted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow, and two to Chandigarh due to the adverse weather conditions.

Airlines like IndiGo and Air India cautioned passengers of potential delays, as rain disrupted flight schedules and traffic in the capital city. Authorities continue to monitor the developing situation closely.

Parliamentary Harmony: VP's Call for Collaboration

 India
Public Outrage Erupts Over Snake-Bite Fatalities at Dombivli Hospital

 India
Canada's Trade Troubles Deepen Amid Falling Exports

 Global
Fighting Stubble Pollution: A Unified Campaign Across States

 India

