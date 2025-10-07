Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

In a high-stakes meeting, key figures from the Tata Group, among them Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This gathering comes amid a backdrop of internal rifts over board appointments and governance within the influential Tata Trusts.

Noel Tata, alongside Venu Srinivasan and Darius Khambata, arrived late Tuesday at Shah's residence, where they were later joined by Sitharaman. The meeting underscores rising tensions that could impact the functioning of the conglomerate, responsible for an extensive range of companies and holding a majority stake in Tata Sons.

Sources indicate a divided Tata Trusts, with factions led by Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry, creating further complexities. The crux of the issue revolves around board seats at Tata Sons, vital for controlling the sprawling conglomerate. Meanwhile, official comments from those involved remain elusive as the stakes for India's economy mount.

