Tragedy in the Hills: Landslide Devastates Bus in Himachal Pradesh

A devastating landslide claimed the lives of at least 18 bus passengers in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening. The tragedy struck in the Bhalughat area within the Jhandutta assembly segment, disrupting a journey between Marotan and Ghumarwin.

Recurring rains have plagued the region since Monday, contributing to the landslide that swept away the bus carrying approximately 30-35 passengers. So far, 18 bodies have been recovered, and three individuals were rescued and transported to hospital care, according to BJP MLA J R Katwal, speaking to PTI.

Rescue operations are in full force, with police and district administration officials tirelessly working at the site. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri extended their condolences, urging expedited rescue efforts to save lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)