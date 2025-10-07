Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Siblings' Lives Near Ausa

A 25-year-old man and his 20-year-old sister were tragically killed near Ausa when an unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle and a truck ran over them. The victims, Prasad and Gayatri Shinde, were on a trip to Latur for Gayatri's college-related work. Police are searching for the vehicles involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing accident on Tuesday claimed the lives of siblings Prasad and Gayatri Shinde near Ausa. The tragic incident occurred on the Ratnagiri-Nagpur highway when an unidentified vehicle knocked them off their motorcycle.

A speeding truck, immediately following the initial collision, ran over the fallen duo, causing instant fatalities, according to police reports. This devastating event unfolded in front of Podar School around noon.

The siblings, from Wagholi village, were en route to Latur for Gayatri's examination-related tasks. Both involved vehicles fled the scene, prompting police to launch a thorough search for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

