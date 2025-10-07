Tragic Collision Claims Siblings' Lives Near Ausa

A harrowing accident on Tuesday claimed the lives of siblings Prasad and Gayatri Shinde near Ausa. The tragic incident occurred on the Ratnagiri-Nagpur highway when an unidentified vehicle knocked them off their motorcycle.

A speeding truck, immediately following the initial collision, ran over the fallen duo, causing instant fatalities, according to police reports. This devastating event unfolded in front of Podar School around noon.

The siblings, from Wagholi village, were en route to Latur for Gayatri's examination-related tasks. Both involved vehicles fled the scene, prompting police to launch a thorough search for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)