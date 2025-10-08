Left Menu

Fiery Disaster: LPG Truck Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

A truck laden with LPG cylinders ignited after colliding with another truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing multiple explosions heard kilometers away. Emergency services, including police and fire brigades, have reached the site near Dudu, prompting a halt in highway traffic. Further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant accident occurred on Tuesday night when a truck carrying LPG cylinders collided with another vehicle on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, police confirmed.

The collision led to intense explosions as the gas cylinders ignited, causing a fiery spectacle visible from kilometers away. Vehicles in the vicinity were affected by the blasts.

Emergency teams, comprising police and fire services, promptly arrived at the scene in Dudu area, resulting in the suspension of traffic on this major route. Additional information is pending as authorities conduct a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

