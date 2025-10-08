Fiery Disaster: LPG Truck Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

A significant accident occurred on Tuesday night when a truck carrying LPG cylinders collided with another vehicle on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, police confirmed.

The collision led to intense explosions as the gas cylinders ignited, causing a fiery spectacle visible from kilometers away. Vehicles in the vicinity were affected by the blasts.

Emergency teams, comprising police and fire services, promptly arrived at the scene in Dudu area, resulting in the suspension of traffic on this major route. Additional information is pending as authorities conduct a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)