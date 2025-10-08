Left Menu

Skoda Accelerates into India's Electric Future

Skoda Auto India plans to launch an electric car in the Indian market by 2027-28 after establishing a localized supplier base. The company aims to capitalize on the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles and expand its market share, while also increasing its dealership footprint across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:01 IST
Skoda Accelerates into India's Electric Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Skoda Auto India, part of the Volkswagen group, announced plans to venture into the Indian electric vehicle market by 2027-28. The move will follow the establishment of a localized supplier base, essential for the company's strategy to penetrate the fast-growing sector.

Brand director Ashish Gupta emphasized the company's commitment to anticipate and adapt to the market shift towards electric cars, which currently account for 10-12% of the total industry segment. By the target year, Skoda expects a conducive policy environment and robust infrastructure to be in place.

With current models like Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq, Skoda Auto India holds a 1.7% market share. The company's production base in Pune supports exports to the Middle East and Africa, and plans are underway to increase domestic dealerships to 350 locations, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tensions

Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tens...

 Global
2
Starmer and Owen Unite for Grassroots Football in Mumbai

Starmer and Owen Unite for Grassroots Football in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan

Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan

 India
4
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025