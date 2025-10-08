Skoda Accelerates into India's Electric Future

Skoda Auto India, part of the Volkswagen group, announced plans to venture into the Indian electric vehicle market by 2027-28. The move will follow the establishment of a localized supplier base, essential for the company's strategy to penetrate the fast-growing sector.

Brand director Ashish Gupta emphasized the company's commitment to anticipate and adapt to the market shift towards electric cars, which currently account for 10-12% of the total industry segment. By the target year, Skoda expects a conducive policy environment and robust infrastructure to be in place.

With current models like Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq, Skoda Auto India holds a 1.7% market share. The company's production base in Pune supports exports to the Middle East and Africa, and plans are underway to increase domestic dealerships to 350 locations, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, by 2025.

