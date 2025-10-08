Left Menu

Germany's Bold Move: Empowering Police to Tackle Rogue Drones

Germany is set to empower police to neutralize drones that disrupt airspace, amidst concerns of a 'hybrid war' linked to Russia. A new law allows drones' downing, including via lasers or jamming signals, following drone sightings at Munich Airport causing massive disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is taking a firm stance against rogue drones with a new law empowering police to shoot down unauthorized drones violating national airspace. This decision follows significant disruptions at Munich Airport, where drone sightings led to flight cancellations affecting thousands of passengers.

The law, pending parliamentary approval, grants police the authority to employ methods such as shooting, use of lasers, or jamming signals to neutralize threats. The move is seen as a response to ongoing drone disturbances, which some European leaders attribute to Russian hybrid warfare.

Germany's new legislation places it alongside other European nations like Britain and France, which have similar measures. However, the effectiveness of such actions in densely populated areas remains a topic of debate due to potential safety concerns.

