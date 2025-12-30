Major Flight Disruptions: IndiGo Faces Scrutiny

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the ministry is currently reviewing a report on the recent flight disruptions involving IndiGo.

During an event, Naidu stated the ministry is considering further comments from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take subsequent actions. The DGCA's inquiry, spearheaded by Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, was established on December 5 to assess the causes behind the disruption.

Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled over 1,600 flights in a single day due to inadequate planning of revised pilot rest norms. As a result, IndiGo has been instructed to cut its winter schedule by 10%, and its executives received show-cause notices about their oversight.