Left Menu

Major Flight Disruptions: IndiGo Faces Scrutiny

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced the ministry's ongoing analysis of a report on recent flight disruptions by IndiGo. The DGCA-led inquiry points to poor planning in applying revised pilot rest norms. IndiGo is required to reduce its winter schedule by 10% after the disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:01 IST
Major Flight Disruptions: IndiGo Faces Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the ministry is currently reviewing a report on the recent flight disruptions involving IndiGo.

During an event, Naidu stated the ministry is considering further comments from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take subsequent actions. The DGCA's inquiry, spearheaded by Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, was established on December 5 to assess the causes behind the disruption.

Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled over 1,600 flights in a single day due to inadequate planning of revised pilot rest norms. As a result, IndiGo has been instructed to cut its winter schedule by 10%, and its executives received show-cause notices about their oversight.

TRENDING

1
New Year's Eve Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place

New Year's Eve Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place

 India
2
Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

 Thailand
3
Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at T...

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025