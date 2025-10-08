Ajmera Realty's Sales Surge: A 3-Fold Increase

Mumbai-based real estate developer Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has reported a remarkable increase in sales bookings, with figures nearly tripling to Rs 720 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

This substantial growth, attributed to heightened demand for their housing projects, marks a significant rise from Rs 254 crore in the same period last year.

Furthermore, the company announced a 48% increase in sales bookings during the first half of the fiscal, totaling Rs 828 crore, up from Rs 560 crore in the previous fiscal year's corresponding period, as stated in a regulatory filing.

