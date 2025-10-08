Left Menu

Ajmera Realty's Sales Surge: A 3-Fold Increase

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd witnessed a significant surge in sales bookings, nearly tripling to Rs 720 crore in the second quarter, driven by increased demand for housing projects. The first half of the fiscal saw a 48% rise in sales bookings, reaching Rs 828 crore compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai-based real estate developer Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has reported a remarkable increase in sales bookings, with figures nearly tripling to Rs 720 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year.

This substantial growth, attributed to heightened demand for their housing projects, marks a significant rise from Rs 254 crore in the same period last year.

Furthermore, the company announced a 48% increase in sales bookings during the first half of the fiscal, totaling Rs 828 crore, up from Rs 560 crore in the previous fiscal year's corresponding period, as stated in a regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

