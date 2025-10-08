Om Freight Forwarders' Shares Plummet Post-IPO Debut

Shares of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd, a leading logistics and freight forwarding company, took a nosedive on Wednesday, closing almost 37% below the IPO issue price of Rs 135.

The stock opened at a significant discount on its market debut, starting at Rs 82.50 on the BSE, marking a 38.88% devaluation. It finally settled at Rs 86.60, showing a 35.85% drop.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 81.50, further down by 39.62%, concluding the day at Rs 85.57, representing a 36.61% decline. Despite the setbacks, Om Freight Forwarders' IPO had garnered 3.87 times subscription, raising Rs 122.3 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)